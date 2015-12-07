Marian Regional Medical Center Receives Donated Care Packages for Pediatric Patients

Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, is pleased to be the recipient of donated pediatric care packages from Loretta’s Project, a collaboration between Altrusa International of the Golden Valley and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

In 2008, Sister Janet Corcoran (OSF), asked then Altrusa President Jackie Brunello for assistance with a hospital project.

That project entailed supplying items of comfort for pediatric patients, and within the first two weeks of its inception, 31 bags were delivered to MRMC.

Individual bags are hand stitched to suit children in the pediatric unit and emergency department at MRMC. The bags are suitable for children between the ages of 2 and 15 and include age appropriate educational materials, and hand-sewn pancake dolls to sooth them during their hospital stay.

“We are so grateful to be able to partner with these two philanthropic groups to provide much needed comfort to the children while they are in the hospital,” says Candice Monge, RN, MSN, MRMC senior director of Maternal Child Health Services. “The generosity that these organizations have shown in hand sewing these care packages is acknowledged each time a hospitalized child receives one.”

Loretta Talamantes, Altrusa International of Golden Valley member, sews each generously donated bag and Jan Lavelle of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church stitches the pancake dolls that are included in the bags.

To date, 1,007 bags have been donated to MRMC.

— Sara San Juan represents Marian Regional Medical Center.