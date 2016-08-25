Marian Regional Medical Center Recognized Among Nation’s Best for Outstanding Care

Marian Regional Medical Center, a member of Dignity Health Central Coast, is pleased to announce that it has been named a “Best Hospital” for high performance of congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by U.S. News and World Report.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication to quality, safe and excellent services provided by all the health care teams at our Dignity Health Central Coast facilities,” said Kerin Mase, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center.

The U.S. News analysis of hospitals includes data across multiple clinical specialties, procedures and conditions.

Scores are based on a variety of patient outcome and care-related factors, such as patient safety and nurse staffing.

“U.S. News evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “A hospital that emerged from our analysis as one of the best has much to be proud of.”

The U.S. News Best Hospital rankings, now in their 27th year, help guide patients to hospitals that deliver outstanding care across 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. The Best Hospitals methodologies include objective measures such as patient survival, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, adequacy of nurse staffing and more.

For additional information on the U.S. News & World Report Hospitals Rankings, click here.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist representing Dignity Health.