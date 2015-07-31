Marian Regional Medical Center Remembers 75 Years of Health-Care History

Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) staff and physicians have persevered in consistently providing compassionate, quality health care throughout the hospital’s 75-year history, even in challenging circumstances.

This unwavering commitment to providing excellent care was especially apparent in October 1959, when a San Francisco-bound Pacific Air Line DC-3 airplane crashed in a pasture near Santa Maria shortly after takeoff due to the failure of an engine cylinder.

The swift response of staff and physicians, including some off duty, resulted in the treatment of 19 crash survivors within an hour, along with x-rays administered and records taken. Despite the potential for significant loss of life, only one person—the co-pilot—died as a result of the crash.

The October 1959 incident instilled confidence in both hospital staff and the community at large that Marian, then called Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, was able to skillfully handle large-scale emergencies.

“Even today, when we regularly drill and educate our staff to prepare for potential disasters and large scale medical crises of various types, a plane crash involving 19 injuries would be a significant incident at Marian,” says Tauny Sexton, Senior Director Emergency/Trauma Services at MRMC “It’s certainly impressive that in 1959 Marian physicians and staff were able to so skillfully handle a disaster of this magnitude. This performance shows the diligence of these care providers decades ago in working together to provide excellent treatment.”

According to a journal written by members of the Sisters of St. Francis, who in 1940 founded Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, the sisters were enjoying a movie in the staff room when the call of the plane crash came in.

The sisters dispersed and alerted hospital administrators and physicians were quickly summoned to the hospital. Physicians and nurses were ready and waiting when the ambulances began arriving.

The hospital’s halls were bustling with crash victims’ relatives, police and curious bystanders. The entire hospital team involved, from the woman working the switchboard to physicians and nurses, were commended for their apt handling of the emergency.

When the sisters were taken out to see the wreck scene, they marveled that more lives had not been lost.

“It was gratifying to all concerned to see that the hospital was able to handle unusual emergencies,” the sisters wrote.

—Megan Maloney represents Marian Regional Medical Center.