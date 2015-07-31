Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center Remembers 75 Years of Health-Care History

By Megan Maloney for Marian Regional Medical Center | July 31, 2015 | 11:01 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) staff and physicians have persevered in consistently providing compassionate, quality health care throughout the hospital’s 75-year history, even in challenging circumstances.

This unwavering commitment to providing excellent care was especially apparent in October 1959, when a San Francisco-bound Pacific Air Line DC-3 airplane crashed in a pasture near Santa Maria shortly after takeoff due to the failure of an engine cylinder.

The swift response of staff and physicians, including some off duty, resulted in the treatment of 19 crash survivors within an hour, along with x-rays administered and records taken. Despite the potential for significant loss of life, only one person—the co-pilot—died as a result of the crash.

The October 1959 incident instilled confidence in both hospital staff and the community at large that Marian, then called Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, was able to skillfully handle large-scale emergencies.

“Even today, when we regularly drill and educate our staff to prepare for potential disasters and large scale medical crises of various types, a plane crash involving 19 injuries would be a significant incident at Marian,” says Tauny Sexton, Senior Director Emergency/Trauma Services at MRMC “It’s certainly impressive that in 1959 Marian physicians and staff were able to so skillfully handle a disaster of this magnitude. This performance shows the diligence of these care providers decades ago in working together to provide excellent treatment.”

According to a journal written by members of the Sisters of St. Francis, who in 1940 founded Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, the sisters were enjoying a movie in the staff room when the call of the plane crash came in.

The sisters dispersed and alerted hospital administrators and physicians were quickly summoned to the hospital. Physicians and nurses were ready and waiting when the ambulances began arriving.

The hospital’s halls were bustling with crash victims’ relatives, police and curious bystanders. The entire hospital team involved, from the woman working the switchboard to physicians and nurses, were commended for their apt handling of the emergency.

When the sisters were taken out to see the wreck scene, they marveled that more lives had not been lost.

“It was gratifying to all concerned to see that the hospital was able to handle unusual emergencies,” the sisters wrote.

About Marian Regional Medical Center

Marian Regional Medical Center, located in Santa Maria, Ca., is rated among the top 10 percent in the nation for cardiac care and is a designated STEMI Receiving Center (ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction) in Santa Barbara County.  

Santa Barbara County STEMI-receiving programs earned the Silver Award from the American Heart Association for excellence in patient care. Marian has achieved prestigious designation as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission.

In addition, Marian has received the Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Clinical Excellence Award. The medical center’s cancer program is distinguished as the only comprehensive community cancer center on the Central Coast.  

The need to meet the demand for quality, technologically advanced care for a growing community led Marian to open its doors to a new state-of-the-art, 191-bed facility in the spring of 2012. Marian is a member of Dignity Health of the Central Coast, which also includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Arroyo Grande, Ca., French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Ca., St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Ca. and St. John’s Pleasant Valley in Camarillo, Ca.

Dignity Health of the Central Coast is an integrated network of top quality hospitals and physicians from the most prestigious medical schools, as well as comprehensive outpatient services including primary care offices, premier ambulatory surgery centers, technologically-advanced laboratories and imaging centers and a full service home-health agency, all recognized for quality, safety and service.  

Each hospital is supported by an active philanthropic foundation to help meet the growing health care needs of its respective community. Learn more about Marian Regional Medical Center at http://www.dignityhealth.org/marianregional/.

—Megan Maloney represents Marian Regional Medical Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 