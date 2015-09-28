Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center to Hold Open House for Potential Volunteers

By Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center | September 28, 2015 | 7:37 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), together with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, are Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, invites the community to a volunteer-services open house to learn about the diverse volunteering opportunities available.  

The open house event will be held Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. in the MRMC Conference Center at the corner of Church and Palisades in Santa Maria.

MRMC is currently seeking friendly and dependable volunteers to dedicate their time, talents and resources to make a difference in the lives of those it serves.

Volunteers are needed for Monday through Friday daytime shifts and evening and weekend services; most shifts are four hours long.

Each of our volunteers provide valuable service and support in many areas, such as the following:

» Hospitality and guest services

» Patient and family escorts

» Pet therapy

» Hospice

» Spiritual care 

Volunteers also work in the gift shop and Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Since the inception of the new facility in 2012, the number of volunteers has increased, as has the need for additional volunteers to join our program.  

Marian volunteers bring a wide variety of education and experience that support a diversity of services, and they are integral component of the day-to-day operations.

Marian now has upwards of 500 adults and teens volunteering more than 84,000 hours annually.

For questions about the event, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact the Marian Volunteer Services Office at 805.739.3520.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Marian Regional Medical Center.

 
