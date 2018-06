Posted on July 17, 2014 | 11:42 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Maribel Diaz, 47, of Santa Barbara, passed away July 13, 2014.

She was born July 18, 1966.

Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 at Our Lady of Sorrows. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the same location, followed by interment at 11:30 a.m. at Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.