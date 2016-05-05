Posted on May 5, 2016 | 8:15 a.m.

Source: Steve Corry

Marie Corry of Goleta passed away peacefully at her home April 28, 2016, at the age of 89.

Marie was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., and married her husband, Tom, there in 1951. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1963 and lived at the same house in Goleta for 56 years.

Although Marie was no longer living in Pittsburgh, she remained a Pittsburgher for life and was an avid Steelers fan.

Tom and Marie just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary March 26.

The couple had four sons: Tom, Steve, Vince and Dan. Marie loved all her sons and their families.

The Corry house was known as the boys club because there were often 6-8 boys on-site at any time. They welcomed these visitors and the title of “fifth son” was shared by successive people over the years.

She was a hardworking woman, who, after cleaning and cooking for five men, went back to work at various jobs once her children were grown.

Marie loved Snickers bars, babies and engaging in conversation with almost anyone.

All of her sons graduated from UC Santa Barbara and went on to various professional pursuits ranging from finance to entrepreneurship to music entertainment management.

Marie was the cornerstone of the family, and her sons always awaited the weekly Saturday morning call to get updated on what everyone was doing.

Devout Roman Catholics both, she and Tom raised their children in the faith, which instilled in them a reverence and respect and love for God, which guides them today and helps cope with her passing.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Lebarty; her brother Joe; and her grandson Thomas Alexander Corry.

She is survived by her husband; four sons; six grandchildren: Rachel, Amanda, Hannah, Ben, Jordan and Ethan; and three daughter-in-laws: Colleen, Lori and Marie.

The family is very appreciative of the care that she received from Cottage Hospital, the Californian of Santa Barbara, Assisted Home Care and Hospice and her caretakers, Juliette and Teo.

A service will be held May 28, 2016. Please email her son Daniel at [email protected] if you would like to attend.