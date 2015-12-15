Santa Barbara’s Proposed Marijuana Ordinance Would Ban Local Growers From Selling To Dispensaries

Advice

Santa Barbara’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance will allow people to grow marijuana at their homes for their own personal medical use, but if they buy the drug at a dispensary, it must come from outside of Santa Barbara.

That’s one of the ironies of the city’s new effort to regulate growth and distribution of marijuana in the city — Santa Barbara won’t allow people who grow marijuana for personal use to then sell it to a dispensary in the city.

“Why do I want a guy in a car with a trunk full of 100 pounds of marijuana driving into our city to supply a dispensary rather than 50 people that are members within the city limits giving 8 ounces to the dispensary?” said Michael Jordan, a member of the city’s Planning Commission.

“I am personally more comfortable with the source being within our city limits for members of a collective at a dispensary rather than pushing this bubble of supply further and further away from us.”

The Santa Barbara City Council will wrestle with the issue at its Jan. 12 meeting. The city is scrambling to react to three state laws passed in October that reshape medicinal marijuana production, distribution and management throughout the state.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Oct. 9 signed SB 643, AB 266 and AB 243, a package of new laws known as the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act.

AB 243 affects the city of Santa Barbara most. It will require the Department of Food and Agriculture, the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the state Department of Public Health, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the State Water Resources Control Board to create regulations or standards relating to medical marijuana and its cultivation.

Under the bill, anyone could grow marijuana for commercial use in a residential neighborhood.

Mobile delivery of marijuana would also be permitted within the city limits by any state licensed dispensary, including delivery by dispensaries existing outside of the city limits.

If the city does not enact its own ordinance by March 1, 2016, then AB 243 would be the law of the land. Santa Barbara, however, is working rapidly to prevent that.

The city’s proposed ordinance would allow individuals to cultivate up to 100 square feet of marijuana for personal medical use. It would also ban cultivation in commercial and manufacturing zones, except at homes within those areas.

Collectives that grow up to 500 square feet of medical marijuana and serve up to five patients would not be allowed, although the council could revisit that matter later.

Caregivers also would no longer be able to cultivate marijuana on behalf of a client. Individuals with a doctor’s recommendation would have to grow it for themselves or buy it directly from a dispensary.

The city does not want individuals growing medical marijuana for commercial purposes.

Santa Barbara Planning Commissioner Jay Higgins said the proposed ordinance may not be the most environmentally sustainable, but that there’s a good reason for that.

“It flies in the face of maybe the farm-to-table movement or certain sustainable agriculture practices,” Higgins said

Still, it’s not that unusual, he said.

“We don’t produce or manufacture everything under the sun within the city limits,” Higgins said. “It is sort of a commerce issue.”

Planning Commissioner Sheila Lodge agreed that the new ordinance discourages commercial pot growth.

“If you start allowing everybody to distribute it to the dispensaries it becomes a commercial operation,” she said.

That scenario may be better than the alternative, said Jordan, who was the only opponent of the proposal when it went before the planning commission earlier this month. He doesn’t like the idea of pot getting shipped in an out of the city.

“I am uncomfortable with dispensaries per se to begin with, but the casual home-grown community base of the source and engagement of that dispensary to me is a much more palatable dynamic than the thought of a guy driving up from LA or Riverside with 100 or 200 pounds of marijuana in your trunk on a monthly basis,” he said.

AB 266 creates the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation and implements a dual licensing program. Dispensaries must get licenses from their local government and the state of California. This law is not expected to go into effect until 2018.

SB 643 will require the Medical Board of California to prioritize its investigative and prosecutorial resources to identify and discipline physicians and surgeons who have repeatedly recommended excessive cannabis to patients for medical purposes or repeatedly recommended cannabis to patients for medical purposes without physically examining them.

This bill will also go into effect in 2018.

“It’s primarily focused on controlling physician recommendations of medical marijuana,” said Santa Barbara Assistant City Attorney Tava Ostrenger.

“It kind of gets rid of that telephone call recommendation. A patient must now be examined by a physician before a recommendation can be issued or that would be considered unprofessional conduct.”

