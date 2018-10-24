Wednesday, October 24 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Positive Aging

Marilyn Murray Willison: Just How Happy Are You?

By Marilyn Murray Willison | October 24, 2018 | 3:15 p.m.

I’ve always liked this quote from Abraham Lincoln, who was known to suffer from major bouts of depression: “Folks are usually as happy as they make their minds up to be.”

In the last decade, dozens of best-selling books have been published that dissect the various attitudes and techniques needed to get and keep a positive frame of mind.

From Martin Seligman’s book, Authentic Happiness, to The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin, there is no shortage of sage advice regarding how to be a more upbeat person.

After all, according to Rubin: “Contemporary research shows that happy people are more altruistic, more productive, more helpful, more likable, more creative, more resilient, more interested in others, friendlier, and healthier. Happy people make better friends, colleagues and citizens.”

Who wouldn’t want to be part of that group?

Fortunately for us, age is on our side. Researchers at the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics studied more than 20,000 people between the ages of 17 and 85, and their findings were very surprising.

Evidently, people in their early 20s are pretty darn happy. After all, those are the years when people effortlessly look and feel their best.

Remember Gail Sheehy’s 1976 book, Passages? She was one of the first to chronicle what would later be known as the Teflon shield effect, which allows young people to feel invincible and invulnerable.

According to Sheehy, we all need to enter adulthood in an emotionally protected state, otherwise the sudden awareness of future harsh realities in life will overwhelm us.

But the London researchers then discovered that happiness levels usually decline after our early 20s until we reach our mid-to-late 50s. Then, fortunately, they begin climbing back up until we reach our late 60s. If we’re lucky, they don’t dip again until our late 70s.

Another interesting study from Scientific American, which was published in the Journal of Research in Personality, analyzed thousands of people across four decades of life starting at age 16.

The findings indicated that extraverted, emotionally stable young adults tend to be happier when they reach retirement age than young adults who are reticent or experience emotional turbulence.

I realize that researchers tend to focus on statistical tendencies. But I like to think that we all have a modicum of control over our well-being. And taking the time to analyze what things in life make you happy (or unhappy) is the first logical step toward avoiding the things that threaten your cheerful state of mind.

If heavy metal music or rush-hour traffic make your blood pressure skyrocket, then you know two things that definitely need to be on your Avoid at All Costs list.

An additional study at the University of Chicago found that life seems to get increasingly better, or people perceive it to get better, with age. In general, the chances of being happy increase about 5 percent each decade.

And the different levels of contentment between subjects of different races and socioeconomic statuses also faded as people aged.

According to Yang Yang, a then-University of Chicago sociologist and author of the study, “The good news is that with age comes happiness.”

For years, there’s been a stereotype of the lonely, idle nursing home resident who passes away the hours in solitude. But according to Benjamin Cornwell, co-author of another University of Chicago study, only about 4 percent of Americans aged 75 to 84 are actually in nursing homes. And 75 percent of people aged 57 to 85 wisely engage in one or more social activities every single week.

Duke University aging expert Linda George believes that part of the Senior Happiness Formula centers around the fact that with passing years, it becomes easier for us to downshift our gears when it comes to expectations. In her words, an older, hyper-ambitious person is wise enough to say to themselves, “It’s fine that I was a schoolteacher and not a Nobel Prize winner.”

Do you feel happier now?

Marilyn Murray Willison is a columnist, motivational speaker and journalist, and author of The Self-Empowered Woman blog and the award-winning memoir One Woman, Four Decades, Eight Wishes. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 