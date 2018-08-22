Wednesday, August 22 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Marilyn Murray Willison: Rock Steady Boxing Throws a Punch at Parkinson’s Disease

By Marilyn Murray Willison | August 22, 2018 | 3:15 p.m.

Back in 2006, a revolutionary program to help people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease was launched in Indianapolis, and it has proved to be remarkably successful. The nonprofit organization, Rock Steady Boxing, was founded by Scott C. Newman, a former Marion County prosecutor who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s when he was only 40 years old.

After Newman began an intense high-energy boxing regimen, he noticed a dramatic improvement in his overall well-being and decided to launch a program to “fight back against Parkinson’s.” For the group logo, he used an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a boxing glove as a symbol of light and hope for those suffering from the disease.

Most of us know about the challenges of Parkinson’s disease because we watched boxing legend Muhammad Ali struggle to light the Olympic flame in Atlanta in 1996, or we are aware of the successful Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has raised almost $1 billion during the past two decades.

But unless someone you know or love wrestles with Parkinson’s on a daily basis, it’s hard to understand what a profoundly negative effect muscle tremors and unsteadiness can have on one’s life.

In 2015, Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, whose husband, journalist Aaron Latham, has Parkinson’s, broadcast a look at Rock Steady Boxing, which has helped improve Latham’s balance, strength and mood.

RSB uses noncontact boxing as a way to improve agility, balance, circulation, fitness, flexibility, motor skills, strength — and emotional confidence. There are hundreds of locations scattered across all 50 states, and their exercise protocol focuses on the following:

» Connections (establishing a rapport with the men and women in your exercise group)

» Compassion (knowing that you are not alone, and that others care about your well-being)

» Consistency (using a variety of predictable exercises to address areas of compromised coordination or muscular loss)

Every year, more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. It usually attacks older individuals, but about 4 percent of the recently diagnosed are under the age of 50. (Actor Michael J. Fox was only 29 when he was diagnosed, and his first symptom was a pinky finger that would not stop twitching.)

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 1 million people in the United States will have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s by 2020, and more than 10 million people worldwide live with the disease. Men appear to be 1½ times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women, and the direct and indirect costs of the disease (disability payments, lost income and treatments) is believed to be around $25 billion in the United States. alone. The average annual cost of Parkinson’s medications is close to $3,000, and Parkinson’s-related surgeries can cost up to $1,000.

Currently, there is no cure, but some people believe that diet, environmental factors (pesticides and toxins) and genetic factors are all involved when it comes to a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

In the meantime, participating in a Parkinson’s support group can be helpful for those who have been diagnosed, as well as for those who love them. If you don’t like the idea of wearing boxing gloves, three programs that might prove useful are Drums Alive, LSVT BIG and LSVT GLOBAL.

Marilyn Murray Willison is a columnist, motivational speaker and journalist, and author of The Self-Empowered Woman blog and the award-winning memoir One Woman, Four Decades, Eight Wishes. Click here for more information, or click here to contact her. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 