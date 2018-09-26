Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Positive Aging

Marilyn Murray Willison: Sharing the Secrets of Longevity

By Marilyn Murray Willison | September 26, 2018 | 3:15 p.m.

Few things in life give me as much pleasure as finding a well-written, worthwhile book that should have made it onto the best-seller list but didn’t. Who wouldn’t love the idea of introducing others to what is essentially an undiscovered treasure?

Today’s objet trouvé is a 329-page wonder called Secrets of Longevity: Hundreds of Ways to Live to Be 100 by Dr. Maoshing Ni. For most of us, Dr. Mao is relatively unknown, but in Los Angeles he is the well-respected co-founder and former president of Yo San University, where he teaches both students and practitioners of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

In addition to his long list of celebrity patients, what makes Ni particularly noteworthy is that he is the 38th generation of his family to be a physician. His remarkable book is divided into six separate chapters (“What You Eat,” “How You Heal,” “Where You Are,” “What You Do,” “Who You Are” and “Bringing It All Together”) that are designed to cover every aspect of enjoying a balanced and healthy life.

When Ni was a 6-year-old little boy, an accident left him in and out of a coma for several months. Fortunately, his father was a doctor of Chinese medicine and a master of Taoist arts, and both his parents worked tirelessly to help him regain his health.

This process included distasteful herbal teas, grueling early morning tai chi and qi gong practices, daily acupuncture, meditation sessions and specialized foods. This combination of ancient Chinese healing and rejuvenation techniques inspired in him a youthful desire to become a doctor and help others.

While completing his post-graduate residency in Shanghai, Ni watched the dawn gatherings of elders exercising every day in the local parks, and he became fascinated by their agility, balance, sharp minds, vitality and overall well-being. Their example inspired him to research preventative and restorative approaches to health, which included the science of longevity.

Here are a few of his easy-to-follow suggestions:

Diet and Nutrition

» “Eat Less, Live Longer”

» “Weekday Vegetarian, Weekend Carnivore”

» “Ginger Gives You Snap”

Herbs, Remedies and Elixirs

» Phosphatidylserine, or PS, is a nutrient used in Europe to reverse age-related dementia and memory loss.

» DHEA (dehydropiandrosterone) is a potent immunity booster that helps control autoimmune disorders.

» Ginseng can help the body fight off infection, protect the liver and the heart, normalize cholesterol and blood sugar levels, regulate hormones, and improve cognitive and memory functions.

» Hawthorn can lower cholesterol and balance blood sugar.

Exercise, Lifestyle and Rejuvenation

» “Long walks beget long life.”

» “Beat diabetes with regular exercise.”

» “100 million tai chi practitioners can’t be wrong.”

» A massage is not a luxury item.

Genetics, Relationships, Love, Sexuality and Faith

» “Loving family, long life.”

» “Be a good neighbor.”

» “Travel light: Forgive and forget.”

» “Tool against temptation: Self-respect.”

» “There are no greedy centenarians.”

For baby boomers who are genuinely interested in staying healthy or getting healthier, I can’t think of a better resource than any of Ni’s books, all of which are available on Amazon.

After all, who doesn’t have the time to benefit from knowing that artichokes are a powerful liver protector (because of their flavonoid silymarin), or that people who eat more than five apples a week have better lung function than those who eat no apples, or that prunes have the highest oxygen radical absorption capacity (ORAC) of any fruit?

Bravo, Dr. Mao!

Marilyn Murray Willison is a columnist, motivational speaker and journalist, and author of The Self-Empowered Woman blog and the award-winning memoir One Woman, Four Decades, Eight Wishes. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 