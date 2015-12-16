Marine Mammal Center to Host Jean-Michel Cousteau at Annual Holiday Show and Auction

Advice

The Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center presents its ​39th Annual Holiday Show and Auction from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History,

The program includes a number of presentations from leaders in the marine biology and cinematography fields.

Jean-Michel Cousteau will show three video clips in various locations worldwide depicting coral reefs, and sea life ranging from tiny creatures to whale sharks and much more.

Special guests Dr. Sylvia Earle and Nainoa Thompson of the Polynesian Voyaging Society will join Cousteau, and they will also show a sneak preview of new movie, Odyssea 3D, a breath-taking underwater adventure that reveals sea life as it has never been seen before.

Award-winning videographer Earl Richmond will explore the intriguing lives of the gentle West Indian Manatee in Florida.

Peter Howorth, Marine Mammal Center director and shark researcher, will reveal startling new evidence on the behavior of great white sharks off of the Santa Barbara coast.

Numerous donations for local vendors including original art, framed photographs, jewelry, island trips, aerial whale watch trips, dive trips, scuba lessons, dinners in local restaurants, clothing and much more, will be available at the event's silent auction.

Featured artists include Bud Bottoms, Peggy Oki, Margery Spielman, Rum Reggae and more.

All proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

Advance tickets can be purchased in person at the museum; day of tickets can be purchased at door. General admission is $20 and entrance is $15 for seniors, youth under 13 and students with a valid I.D. There are no discounts for members.

The program is suitable for all ages, but the center requests that parents refrain from bringing infants.

For more information, contact the museum at 805.682.4711.

— Peter Howorth is the director of the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center.