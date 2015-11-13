Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Marine Touch Tanks Returning to Santa Maria Public Library

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | November 13, 2015 | 8:45 a.m.

The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach is returning to the Santa Maria Public Library. Join us for a fun hands-on experience seeing, learning about and even touching intertidal animals. 

Marine touch tanks will be held in the Library’s Altrusa Theater Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, and the event is open to all ages. Families will certainly not want to miss this exceptional program.

Free tickets are required for children and adults for a listed time-slot to attend. Time-slots are as follows: 3–3:30 p.m., 3:45–4:15 p.m. or 4:30–5 p.m. 

Tickets will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. They may be picked up at the Youth Services Desk or reserved by calling 805.925.0994 as soon as they become available. 

Reserved tickets must be picked-up later the same day. Up to six tickets may be reserved per family, but reservations may be made only once. Tickets not picked up will be returned to available status the following day.

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library graciously sponsor this event.

The Library’s hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services, Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
