Marino Bisquera Baggao of Santa Barbara, 1923-2013

Posted on December 17, 2013 | 12:36 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Marino Bisquera Baggao, 90, passed away peacefully early on Saturday, Dec. 14 at his Santa Barbara home, with his family by his side. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and brother.

Marino was born March 3, 1923, in the Philippines to Lazaro and Lourdes Baggao. His father traveled to the United States, set down roots in Santa Barbara and sent for his family when Marino was 13.

Marino attended La Cumbre Junior High School, Santa Barbara High School and went on to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo to earn a bachelor of science degree in animal husbandry. But duty called, and he served in the Army as a sergeant in the Filipino Unit during World War II.

Completing his tour, he moved to North Hollywood, married and started a family. An opportunity to work for the aerospace industry came up and he took it, becoming a research technician at Lockheed's Burbank "Skunkworks" division. He worked on the SR-71 "Blackbird" in the 1960s, and retired after 36 years.

After the death of his wife, Frances, of 33 years, he moved back to his childhood home in Santa Barbara. He met and married his second wife, Adoracion. Their 18th year anniversary would have been this week. In addition to his family, his loves included fishing, gardening, coffee and donuts, and Las Vegas.

Marino is survived by his spouse, Adoracion Galingana Baggao; his children, Laurie L. (Baggao) Wee and Rory L. Baggao; his stepchildren, Karen Grace Fox, Johnny Galingana Pacunio and Rosalyn Page; eight grandchildren; sister Rosalie; brother-in-law Romeo; brother George; sister-in-law Lilly; and sister-in-law Norma.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances, and his brother, Jasme.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 19 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary in Santa Barbara. Funeral services will be held directly afterwards at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, just adjacent to the visitation site. Burial will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery