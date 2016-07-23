Mario Coria-Gonzalez of Santa Maria, 1993-2016

Posted on July 23, 2016 | 9:57 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Mario Coria-Gonzalez, 22, died on Sunday, July 17, 2016, from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident in Santa Maria, California.

He is survived by his son, Aiden Coria; girlfriend Michelle Arriaga and her daughter, Sophia; his mother and stepfather, Feliciana and Valentin DeLaCruz; his father, Mario Coria; his brothers, Sergio and Willy; as well as numerous aunts and cousins.

Mario was born on December 31, 1993, in Santa Maria and was a lifelong resident. He was a loving and devoted father, as well as a self-proclaimed chef. His smile was contagious, and he brought happiness and laughter wherever he went.

Mario never took life for granted and was always one to have fun. His goofy personality, charm and charisma will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2016, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2016, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 414 E. Church St. in Santa Maria.

Burial will be at Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive, immediately following the funeral mass.