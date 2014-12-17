Mario Johnson of Santa Barbara, 1957-2014

Posted on December 17, 2014 | 1:30 p.m.

Source: Aisha Johnson

Mario Lydell Johnson, 57, of Santa Barbara, Calif., passed away Nov. 16, 2014.

Born June 18, 1957, to Jennifer Robinson and Burnette Johnson, he was the second eldest of six brothers and sisters.

He attended Dos Pueblos High School.

Although Mario’s path in life sometimes encountered hardships, he maintained a kind heart with bold spirit and willingness to help others.

His death is preceded by his mother, Jennifer Robinson, and father, Burnette Johnson. He is survived by grandmother Carrie Walker, ex-wife/friend Gayle Millard, son Phillip and daughters Aisha and Brianna Johnson. He is also survived by grandchildren Anika Wright and Kaya Jackson, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Johnson brought his love of the Los Angeles Lakers to the streets of Santa Barbara, wearing purple and gold and chanting with his toothless smile year-round. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19 at St. Paul AME Church in Santa Barbara.