Mario Merced Gonzales, of Carpinteria, 1955-2018

Posted on May 4, 2018 | 2:19 p.m.

Source: McDermott Crockett

Mario Merced Gonzales passed away on May 2, 2018. He was born in St. Francis Hospital on Nov. 3, 1955.

Since 1986, he had battled astrocytoma cancer, which is generally fatal within three years. By his positive determination and his Catholic faith, Mario survived for 32 years.

Mario was an inveterate traveler, having visited every continent and more than 50 countries, often with his parents, Jesus and Lucita. By far, his favorite vacation destination was Hawaii, which he visited 20 times.

Mario lived and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for several years in his favorite city, San Francisco.

Mario was dedicated to St. Joseph’s Parish, soliciting prizes from local merchants for 25 years. He was also an active Kiwanian until the chapter was closed: He was Kiwanian of the Year in 1992.

Between these two organizations and his scooter, Big Red, Mario was among the best known Carpinterians in town.

Mario is preceded in death by his brother Michael (1986), his father Jesus (2010), and his mother Lucita, (2016). Mario is survived by his siblings Jesus (Theresa), John (Aurora), George (Michael), Mary (Ralph) and Ramiro (Rocio).

Mario is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and 26 grand nieces and nephews, every one of whom will sorely miss him.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, at St. Joseph’s Parish.

Arrangements by McDermott Crockett.