Mario Perea of Santa Maria, 1947-2015

Posted on July 25, 2015 | 9:43 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mario Perea passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Maria, on Monday, July 20, 2015 at the age of 68.

Born January 27, 1947 in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mario settled in Santa Maria, California with his family at the age of two.

He attended local schools and after graduating in 1964 from Santa Maria High School he worked with his father in his father’s landscaping business, then went on to work for M & W Pumps, Jerry Nunn Oilfield Construction Company and later Getty Oil Company for several years.

He began Mario Perea Construction Company in 1978 and soon incorporated as R.M.R., Inc. in 1981 where he made an impact in the oilfield industry.

Although his primary field of expertise was in the oilfields, he branched out into general engineering contracting.

He employed thousands of people in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas throughout his business career and was known for being a hardworking businessman with undertakings in many trades throughout his lifetime.

His passion for hard work was only surpassed by his love for his family, his enthusiasm for hunting, fishing and playing Blackjack which he would enjoy whenever possible.

Many will remember him for his big heart, immense generosity, his many contributions to the community and how he could always be counted on to tell a good story.

Mario will be greatly missed and his memory will be etched forever on the minds and hearts of countless people.

He will be warmheartedly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband to his wife Gloria of 49 years and as a wonderful father, grandfather, son and brother.

Mario is survived by his wife Gloria, son Bobby, daughter Nancy, grandchildren Ben Segura, Marissa Perea, Robert Perea, Jeniece Guerrero and Zackery Guerrero; his mother Humberta Perea of Santa Maria, his brothers Carlos Perea, Victor Perea and Arthur Perea; his sisters Erma Forrest and Martha Perea, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Teodocio Perea and his brothers Rick Perea and Eddie Perea.

Visitation will be held at 5 pm on Monday July 27, 2015 at St. Louis de Montfort Church followed by a rosary at 6 pm.

Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2015 also at St. Louis de Montfort Church at 12 noon with interment at the Santa Maria Cemetery immediately following.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.