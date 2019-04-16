Mario Robinson Named Football Coach at Carpinteria

Carpinteria has named Mario Robinson as its new varsity football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Robinson has been coaching football in the Oxnard School District, most recently at Channel Islands High. He's also coached at Hueneme and Pacifica. He's served in a variety of posts at different levels, including head coach for freshman and junior varsity teams and offensive coordinator at the varsity level.

Robinson has Carpinteria ties. He started his football coaching career as the head coach of the Boys and Girls Club's Senior Division team, guiding it to the Youth Football League Super Bowl in 1998. His wife, Leticia, is a graduate of Carpinteria High.

"They are both excited in returning to be a part of the Warrior Family," said Carpinteria Athletic Director Pat Cooney in a statement.

Robinson replaces Rick Candaele, who stepped down after completing his 50th year of coaching football at the high school and collegiate levels. Candaele served as head coach for two seasons, replacing Ben Hallock, who did two stints as head coach totaling 30 years and retired at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

"Of course, Coach Robinson has big shoes to fill as he follows a legacy of solid football coaches at Carpinteria High School," Cooney said. "The important thing to note is that he is excited to wear the Warrior shoes, but really wants to take them down a new path."

Robinson grew up in Los Angeles and played football at Palisades High. He attended Santa Barbara City College and transferred to San Francisco State University, where he played football and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation.

He works for the City of Ventura as a Recreation Supervisor. He and Leticia have been married for 25 years.

"Our goal is to win, but also to win the right way, to be role models to our community and represent Carpinteria High School with pride," Robinson said in a statement. "We’re all in! Warrior spirit never dies!"

Cooney said that Robinson has hit the ground running.

"His enthusiasm and organizational skills will benefit the program and school community. We are confident that Coach Robinson will provide a setting for student athletes to thrive and grow.”