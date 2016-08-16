Marion ‘Butch’ Abeloe, 1939-2016

Posted on August 16, 2016 | 12:48 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Marion “Butch” Abeloe, a lifelong Central Coast resident, died in Santa Maria Aug. 13, 2016.

He was born April 12, 1939, to Carl A. and Elinor Abeloe in Los Alamos, Calif.

Butch began working as a young man for Abeloe Brothers Farming before embarking on a 30-year career with General Telephone as a lineman out of the Lompoc construction division.

After retiring from General Telephone, Butch volunteered as a driver for the American Cancer Society and Community Partners in Caring, which he enjoyed immensely and for which he received numerous awards.

Butch was a kind and unassuming man with a wonderful sense of humor and laugh. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed the trips he took with his cousins Jimmy and Kenny.

He is survived by his brother Carl C. “Tootie” and his wife, Charlene “Sherry” (LaFontaine) Abeloe; his nephew Carl C. Jr. (Lisa); niece Tiffany (Doug); and several cousins.

Butch’s parents and sister, Laura, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at The Los Alamos CCF Church, 490 Main St., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.

The family would like to thank Jerry, Edith and Lolly of Sunrise Care in Santa Maria for their many kindnesses.

In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Community Partners in Caring or the American Cancer Society.

