Mariposa at Ellwood Shores Senior Living in Goleta Announces Grand Opening

By Jennifer Goddard for Mariposa at Ellwood Shores | October 4, 2017 | 11:25 a.m.

Mariposa at Ellwood Shores in Goleta, a new senior living community offering independent, assisted living and memory care options, announces its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Mariposa at Ellwood Shores features a wide range of amenities and activities designed to promote well-being and a positive, active lifestyle. Housing options include studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments.

Mariposa at Ellwood Shores will also offer residents an array of activities to stimulate, challenge, enlighten and enjoy, such as arts and crafts and cultural activities.

Fitness is a priority as well, with workout groups, yoga and a fitness center available for residents.

Residents also will have an opportunity to continue learning and keeping their mind active and sharp by taking advantage of stimulating courses and activities offered at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores.

A variety of meal choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner are offered in the restaurant.

Mariposa at Ellwood Shores’ location in Santa Barbara County, at the base of the Santa Ynez Mountains and within minutes of beautiful coastal beaches, restaurants, churches and a golf club, offers even more activities for active seniors who want to get out and be active in their community. 

Mariposa at Ellwood Shores is located at 190 Viajero Drive in Goleta. Call 805.845.4921 or visit www.westmontliving.com to learn more or request a brochure.

Jennifer Goddard represents Mariposa at Ellwood Shores.

 
