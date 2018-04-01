Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Marisa Leon-Haro Dances Into Coveted Role as Santa Barbara’s 2011 Spirit of Fiesta

Anais Crespo Peña earns Junior Spirit title; Natalia Perea, Jessalyn McCollum to serve as runners-up

By Kathryn McKee for Old Spanish Days | April 10, 2011 | 3:45 p.m.

Marisa Leon-Haro, 17, was named the 2011 Spirit of Fiesta on Saturday as the pace of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration began to quicken. Wearing a bright yellow dress, before a cheering crowd at La Cumbre Junior High School, Leon-Haro danced her way into the role with a spirited Flamenco Alegrias.

Also dancing a Flamenco Bulerías in yellow was the Junior Spirit winner, 11-year-old Anais Crespo Peña.

Leon-Haro, who attends St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, and Peña, a student at St. Raphael School in Goleta, will serve Old Spanish Days Fiesta as community ambassadors performing before and during Fiesta, which is held Aug. 3-7 but is preceded by a number of traditional and popular events. The Spirit will lead El Desfile Histórico, the downtown parade on Aug. 5, and the Junior Spirit will lead the 81st annual El Desfile De Los Niños, the children’s parade, on Aug. 6.

Natalia Perea, a former Junior Spirit who attends San Marcos High School, will serve as Spirit runner-up. Jessalyn McCollum, a student at Valley Christian Home School, will serve as Junior Spirit runner-up.

The Spirit of Fiesta competition drew 11 contestants, while 10 dancers competed for Junior Spirit.

All four Spirits will perform their first official dances at the Spirit Luncheon on April 30 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. Tickets are available at the Old Spanish Days office at the museum, or call 805.962.8101 for information.

Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days. Connect with Fiesta on Facebook. Follow Fiesta on Twitter.

— Kathryn McKee is media relations director for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 