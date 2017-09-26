Marisa Mancinelli Leads Bishop Diego Past Santa Paula

The Bishop Diego girls golf team took down league opponent Santa Paula on Tuesday 282-318.
Marisa Mancinelli took home medalist honors with a 42 on the day, while her playing partner Grace Hay shot a strong 43.
"Marisa stepped up her game today and played consistent all nine holes," stated Bishop Diego head coach Mike Cano. "I’ve been telling her to believe in herself and trust her swing and I think she is finally putting it together."
The Cardinals take on Foothill Tech on Thursday.
