Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Marisol Cruz Joins Community Bank of Santa Maria as Commercial Lender

By D.C. Carter for Community Bank of Santa Maria | July 3, 2014 | 3:33 p.m.

Marisol Cruz
Marisol Cruz

Marisol Cruz joins Community Bank of Santa Maria’s commercial lending department.

Cruz brings more than 25 years of community banking, specializing in both commercial and SBA lending.

“It is a pleasure working for an organization that has a great reputation for providing both 'Santa Maria Style Banking' to their customers and the level of support they do for our community," Cruz said. "From fundraisers, auctions and barbecues, Community Bank is always there to help support local events. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

“Marisol has the experience, drive, ambition and shares our philosophies on the importance of community and customer service,” CEO James Glines said. “Hiring her was an easy decision, and we’re happy to have her on board.”

In addition to her banking career, Cruz is actively involved in the community of Santa Maria. She is a board member of the NSBC United Way. A past president of the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, she continues to be an active member of the club.

Other organizations previously involved with include the Santa Barbara Foundation, the local chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Latino Business & Community Council.

Community Bank of Santa Maria invites you to stop in meet Cruz and experience first-hand true “Santa Maria Style” banking.

— D.C. Carter represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 