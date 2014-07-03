Marisol Cruz Joins Community Bank of Santa Maria as Commercial Lender

Marisol Cruz joins Community Bank of Santa Maria’s commercial lending department.

Cruz brings more than 25 years of community banking, specializing in both commercial and SBA lending.

“It is a pleasure working for an organization that has a great reputation for providing both 'Santa Maria Style Banking' to their customers and the level of support they do for our community," Cruz said. "From fundraisers, auctions and barbecues, Community Bank is always there to help support local events. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

“Marisol has the experience, drive, ambition and shares our philosophies on the importance of community and customer service,” CEO James Glines said. “Hiring her was an easy decision, and we’re happy to have her on board.”

In addition to her banking career, Cruz is actively involved in the community of Santa Maria. She is a board member of the NSBC United Way. A past president of the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, she continues to be an active member of the club.

Other organizations previously involved with include the Santa Barbara Foundation, the local chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Latino Business & Community Council.

Community Bank of Santa Maria invites you to stop in meet Cruz and experience first-hand true “Santa Maria Style” banking.

— D.C. Carter represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.