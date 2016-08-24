Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Annonces New Community Access Program

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 24, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is excited to announce its new Community Access Program.

Each month the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will provide a minimum of 200 free admission passes to underserved community groups throughout Santa Barbara County, totaling more than 2,400 free admissions each year, a $12,000 value to those who normally may not be able to afford entry to one of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic museums.

Groups can then visit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on their own schedule, in groups or individually with their families and/or mentors.

The museum intends to partner with groups such as the United Boys and Girls Clubs, Girls, Inc., Transition House, CASA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and many more deserving organizations that serve low-income or challenged populations throughout our county.

The program will replace the museum’s monthly Community Day, which forced groups to visit our museum on a specific day, which proved taxing on interactive exhibits because crowds of people lined up at one time to utilize them.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum preserves and celebrates the rich maritime heritage of the Santa Barbara Channel and provides enriching experiences for learners of all ages through programs such as the Spirit of Dana Point Tall Ship Overnight Program, Marine Science Program, Family Nights, Science Fairs, Kardboard Kayak Races, Monthly Lecture Series and interactive exhibits such as the Point Conception Lighthouse Fresnel Lens and the Gail and Barry Berkus Children’s Gallery.

Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
