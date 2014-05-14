Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Artist Hank Pitcher to Share ‘True Tales of Painting by the Sea’ at Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | May 14, 2014 | 2:43 p.m.

Local artist Hank Pitcher will give a rare presentation titled "A Ghost Story and Other True Tales of Painting by the Sea" and featuring images of his work and his process as an artist beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

The cost is $40 for SBMM members and $50 for nonmembers. To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

Pitcher will show images of his work, many of which now hang in private collections and are no longer viewable by the public. Proceeds from this presentation, held in conjunction with his current exhibit at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, titled "The Light at Point Conception," will support the museum’s future exhibits and tall ship education programs.

Pitcher’s paintings are grounded in a particular sense of place, representing his search for an authentic vocabulary to describe life in Southern California.

“The challenge and the desire is to make a genuine, truthful statement,” the artist says.

While famous for his iconic surfboard images, the current exhibit at the Maritime Museum includes the Point Conception Lighthouse and surrounding cattle ranch artwork, portraying this far western point as a wild place, with notorious, treacherous waters, strong winds and unpredictable weather.

As a 2-year-old, Pitcher arrived with his parents in Goleta in 1951. With the exception of time in the 1970s in New York working with the great American painter Paul Georges (1923-2002), he has been somewhere near that surf line, either painting or surfing for more than 60 years. He has been celebrated in more than 20 "solo" U.S. exhibitions, starting here in Santa Barbara, with his first solo exhibition at the legendary Esther Bear Gallery in 1970.

Pitcher will be introduced by Frank Goss, co-founder and co-owner of Sullivan Goss Gallery, which represents Pitcher’s original art work. Following the presentation in the museum’s Munger Theater there will be a reception where participants can view the current exhibit, and a raffle featuring Pitcher’s work.

— Dennis Schuett is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

