Maritime Museum Continues Lecture Series with History of the Lusitania

By Lydia Kaestner for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | September 3, 2015 | 1:19 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents “Lusitania, Then & Now,” a lecture by Dr. Richard Slater in which he will talk about the history of the ship, the controversies of its sinking and the dives he made on the wreck, off Ireland, for of a National Geographic movie, book and magazine article in 1993.

Slater's background is as colorful as his stories. He has been diving off the California coast since the late 1940s and his studies at the University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California and the University of Sydney, Australia have earned him degrees in both geology and oceanography.

He has logged over 5,000 scuba and submersible dives around the world, set the Guinness World Record for the deepest free-ascent without equipment and authored over 40 publications recounting his adventures.

Slater has also made a name for himself as a geologist, educator, submersible pilot, Fullbright Scholar and more. 

The lecture is $10 for the general public and free for SBMM members. A members-only reception will precede the talk, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

To register go to www.sbmm.org or call 805.962.8404 x115.

The SBMM Lecture Series is sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward and ​Silvio Di Loreto, with additional support from D’Angelo’s Bakery and Jordano's.

— Lydia Kaestner represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
