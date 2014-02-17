Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:53 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

‘Harbor Treasures and Tastings’ to Benefit Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | February 17, 2014 | 12:24 p.m.

On Saturday, March 15, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will celebrate its 11th annual benefit to be held at the Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

The theme, "Harbor Treasures and Tastings," focuses on the culinary delights of Santa Barbara and features sample tastings from more than 30 of the finest purveyors of wine, spirits, beer and gourmet cuisine.

Competing participants will be awarded prizes by honorary celebrity judges Christine Dahl, Chef Michael Hutchings and Arthur von Wiesenberger. Local purveyors include Chuck's Waterfront Grill, Marmalade Cafe', Spices N Rice, Commercial Fishermen and Olivos Del Mar.

This year, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is honoring longtime museum volunteers Andrew Cooper, David Denniston, Ron Godar, Brooke Sawyer and Lorelei Snyder.

Silent and live auction items include a private tour for four of the Reagan Ranch, use of the Maritime Museum’s fourth floor for the Fourth of July fireworks, and private cruises aboard the Condor Express and the Maritime Museum’s 95-year-old flagship, Ranger. Music will be provided by Rock Shop Academy.

Proceeds will help support the Maritime Museum’s educational and curatorial programs. Each year up to 8,000 Tri-County students visit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to learn more about local maritime history and culture.

Tickets are $100 per person for general admission and include sample tastings from more than 30 restaurants and caterers, wineries, breweries and distilleries. Patron tickets are $200 per person with special admission beginning at 5 p.m. (featuring special champagne tastings and appetizers), and general admission is 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at 805.962.8404 x115 or through its website by clicking here.

— Dennis Schuett is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

