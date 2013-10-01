Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:02 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Hosting Lecture on Efforts to Preserve History of Channel Islands

By Lindsay Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | October 1, 2013 | 1:02 p.m.

Cultural anthropologist and author Marla Daily will present a lecture on the efforts of local people in preserving the history of the Channel Islands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m. The cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

Daily shares the little-known facts and anecdotes behind photographs featured in her latest book, The California Channel Islands (Images of America).

Daily has researched the islands for almost 40 years. Every day, thousands of Southern California residents see the California Channel Islands on the horizon, yet few can name all eight islands.

Daily has spent her career researching the histories of all eight islands. For over 25 years she has served as president of the Santa Cruz Island Foundation, a nonprofit organization that collects, protects and preserves the cultural histories of Santa Cruz and the other seven islands.

The California Historical Society bestowed upon Daily its Distinguished Service Award for her extraordinary service and dedicated efforts in preserving Channel Islands history. The majority of island images to be presented are from the archives of the Santa Cruz Island Foundation.

— Lindsay Sullivan represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 