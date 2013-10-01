Maritime Museum Hosting Lecture on Efforts to Preserve History of Channel Islands

Cultural anthropologist and author Marla Daily will present a lecture on the efforts of local people in preserving the history of the Channel Islands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m. The cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

Daily shares the little-known facts and anecdotes behind photographs featured in her latest book, The California Channel Islands (Images of America).

Daily has researched the islands for almost 40 years. Every day, thousands of Southern California residents see the California Channel Islands on the horizon, yet few can name all eight islands.

Daily has spent her career researching the histories of all eight islands. For over 25 years she has served as president of the Santa Cruz Island Foundation, a nonprofit organization that collects, protects and preserves the cultural histories of Santa Cruz and the other seven islands.

The California Historical Society bestowed upon Daily its Distinguished Service Award for her extraordinary service and dedicated efforts in preserving Channel Islands history. The majority of island images to be presented are from the archives of the Santa Cruz Island Foundation.

— Lindsay Sullivan represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.