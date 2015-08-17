Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Maritime Museum Introduces a Divergent View of the Santa Barbara Channel with Photography Exhibit

By Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 17, 2015 | 9:12 a.m.

Local photographers Robert Watt and Dennis Schuett are featured in "Divergent Focal Planes on the Channel: From Darkroom to Lightroom," a photography exhibit that captures two different perspectives of one subject, the Santa Barbara Channel.

Both photographers grew up in rural, landlocked, middle America and were drawn to the allure of the ocean. In this experimental exhibit, they show how photography can capture one subject in unique and diverse ways. 

Robert Watt’s images capture maritime life, the effects that humanity has on our coastal sands and the beautiful Santa Barbara scenery — all using classic techniques of fine art and black and white film photography.

All of his silver gelatin prints are hand developed and printed by the artist, using traditional dark room processes.

Dennis Schuett has captured the channel through the manipulation of photographs using artistic effects, colors and textures, commissioning the influence of modern design applications like Photoshop. By doing so, his photographs convey something eye catching, thought provoking, and at times, humorous. 

The exhibit opens at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Thursday, Sep. 24, 2015 with an artists reception from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This event is free to the public and photographs will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting SBMM’s education programs.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 3, 2016.

Sponsors include Mimi Michaelis and John C. Woodward, with additional support from Macfarlane, Faletti & Co.

For more information call Emily Falke at 805.962.8404 x111 or visit sbmm.org.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the First-Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse.

The 7,825 square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, opened to the public in July 2000.

Today, the museum is a vital part of the community, offering educational programs, interactive displays and both temporary and permanent exhibits, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

To date, more than 81,000 schoolchildren from 140 area schools have participated in the Maritime Museum’s educational programs.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, California 93109.

Please visit sbmm.org for more details.

— Dennis Schuett is the graphics coordinator at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
