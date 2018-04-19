Maritime Museum’s Kardboard Kayak Race to Set Sail July 12

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum's "Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge ― Build It & Race It" is scheduled for Thursday, July 12 at West Beach.

The Kardboard Kayak Race is where teams participate in a battle of wits, design capabilities and courage!

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at noon.

The cost is $25 for SBMM members and $30 for non-members. To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115. The number of teams is limited, so to guarantee entry, please register early.

Teams of up to four will receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of tape, a marker, a utility knife, a yardstick and one hour to construct a functioning kayak. Then they will be ready to race other teams in their heat, finding out whose design can hold up to the pressure of paddling out to a buoy and back.

The Kardboard Kayak Race is divided into separate heats, with prizes awarded to participants in the Family Fun heat (geared toward family groups where kayak paddlers must be 14 years old or younger) and the Paddling Pros heat (geared toward adult and/or “skilled” competitors). Speed will be the true test!

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in collaboration with Semana Nautica hosts the annual SBMM Kardboard Kayak Race. It is supported by Condor Express, Sambo’s Restaurant, Santa Barbara County Parent Click and Santa Barbara Family Life, in addition to Channel Islands Outfitters, Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Sushi Go Go.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.