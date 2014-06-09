Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Mick Kronman to Give ‘Brief History of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries’ in Maritime Museum Talk

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | June 9, 2014 | 2:44 p.m.

Mick Kronman will give a talk titled "Brief History of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115. Our lectures are known to sell out, please register early.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto.

Kronman’s lecture will review the gear types and people that have defined Santa Barbara fisheries since Native American times. His talk will draw upon his recently published book, From Hooks to Harpoons: the Story of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries, the first comprehensive review of our region’s commercial fishing history. This story — the one Kronman will recall — marries tales of fishermen who’ve plied our region with stories of how fishing gear, boats, markets and consumer taste for seafood developed over time.

Kronman grew up in Santa Monica, a great place to snorkel, fish, surf and generally fall in love with the sea. So, after he received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara, he promptly went fishing for 10 years, working his way from passenger-vessel deckhand to licensed captain to commercial fisherman who jigged albacore, hook-and-lined rock cod and harpooned swordfish.

Following his fishing career, Kronman worked as a maritime consultant and journalist, publishing more than 1,500 stories and earning two national literary awards. As a consultant, he represented several fishing organizations in regulatory and political arenas. He also managed several projects in Santa Barbara Harbor, including design and construction of a fishermen’s ice
machine and new fish hoist, plus a set of fisheries interpretive plaques that line the port’s breakwater sidewalk.

In May 2000, Kronman took a job as the City of Santa Barbara’s harbor operations manager, which he holds to this day. The job involves oversight of 10 Harbor Patrol officers and one Harbor Patrol supervisor. He also manages the operations function of a 1,200-slip marina.

For the past 11 years, Kronman has served on the Board of Directors of the California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association, which has twice named him statewide Harbor Master of the Year.

Kronman lives in Goleta with his wife, Ginger, and their 18-year-old son, Cole.

— Dennis Schuett is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

