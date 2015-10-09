Maritime Museum to Examine History of Humans Crossing the Big Blue in November Lecture

Things to Do

For the November installment of its lecture series, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents Brian Fagan Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, at 7 p.m.

Brian Fagan takes us on a fascinating, lavishly illustrated journey into the remote past when people first began venturing on the ocean. What did it take for people to launch canoes and boats to sail beyond the horizon, not knowing what was there? Why did they sail into the unknown?

In a lecture titled "Beyond the Blue Horizon: How Early Mariners Decoded the Oceans," he draws on archaeology and history to tell a story about Pacific catamarans and Aleutian canoes, Northwest Indian mariners and Chumash tomols, medieval ships and voyaging in the European Age of Discovery, when there were no electronics to guide one across the oceans.

Fagan was born in England and has been sailing and working power boats since he was 8 years old. An archaeologist by profession, he is Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he taught for 36 years.

He is internationally known for his more than 50 books and numerous articles on archaeology written for the general public.

Fagan learned his sailing and seamanship from working fishermen and in a straight-stemmed converted oyster smack, a gaff-rigged ketch with no engine, sailing in the North Sea and English Channel.

He has cruised thousands of miles in Europe and the Mediterranean and has been sailing in California for over 45 years. His books include a cruising guide to the Channel Islands.

Admittance to Fagan's lecture is free for museum members and $10 for non-members. Members may join a reception preceding the talk from 6:15–6:45 p.m. To register in advance, visit www.sbmm.org or call 805.962.8404 x115.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward and Silvio Di Loreto with additional support from D’Angelo’s Bakery and Jordano’s.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.