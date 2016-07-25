Maritime Museum to Offer History and Wine Tasting on Exclusive Classic Train Ride

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s 2015 Classic Ride was so successful, the museum decided to do it again Aug. 14, 2016.
Have the thrill of riding aboard a classic train car on a roundtrip to San Luis Obispo while listening to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga tell tales of local maritime history, seeing the sights and tasting local wines.
The train leaves Santa Barbara station at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 14, returning at 4:30 p.m.
The Classic Ride, complete with wine tasting and a boxed lunch, costs $115 for SBMM members and $125 for non-members. To register, visit http://www.sbmm.org/events.
— Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.