Maritime Museum to Tour and Sail Spirit of Dana Point at Harbor & Seafood Festival
By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | October 2, 2015 | 4:24 p.m.
During the Harbor & Seafood Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will offer dockside tours and public sails of the Spirit of Dana Point.
Free tall ship dockside tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who wish to take to the water can come aboard the Spirit of Dana Point from 3:30–6 p.m.
Tickets for the Public Sail cost $40 for adults and $22 for children under 12.
Call the Museum Store 805.962.8404 x115 to reserve early.
— Dennis Schuett marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
