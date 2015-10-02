Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Maritime Museum to Tour and Sail Spirit of Dana Point at Harbor & Seafood Festival

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | October 2, 2015 | 4:24 p.m.

During the Harbor & Seafood Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will offer dockside tours and public sails of the Spirit of Dana Point.

 

Free tall ship dockside tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who wish to take to the water can come aboard the Spirit of Dana Point from 3:30–6 p.m. 

Tickets for the Public Sail cost $40 for adults and $22 for children under 12. 

Call the Museum Store 805.962.8404 x115 to reserve early.

— Dennis Schuett marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 