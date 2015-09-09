Marjorie B. Hanna of Santa Maria, 1939–2015

Posted on September 9, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Marjorie Bernice Hanna, 76, of Santa Maria, Calif. passed away at Marian Regional Medical Center Aug. 31, 2015, after a short illness and hospitalization.

Marge was born in Albuquerque, N.M., July 9, 1939. She moved with her family to Fresno, Calif., when she was seven years old.

She attended schools in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1957 and attending Fresno City College.

After attending college in Fresno, Marge married Robert Raymond Lenox May 10, 1959, and moved to San Fernando Valley, Calif.

In 1961 they had a daughter Holly, April 7. Daughter Kelly was born April 10, 1962, and son Robert Allen was born on March 12, 1963.

Marge was married a second time to William Richard Hanna April 14, 1976. They and the children moved to Santa Maria, Calif., shortly thereafter. Bill preceded Marge in death in 2009.

Marge loved animals. She focused her attention on raising show cats, because they were more affordable and manageable than horses.

She became a professional cat-show judge and traveled the world judging cats and teaching new judges for The International Cat Association and other professional feline organizations.

She enjoyed her artwork, which included mostly drawing and painting.

Her children, grandchildren and friends have much of her artwork hanging in their homes. She also loved homemaking, gardening, cooking, reading, history, nature, science and the great outdoors.

Her friends knew her as a kind, generous and giving person.

Marge is survived by daughters Holly Gale Palmer (Jeff) of Lompoc, Calif., Kelly Marie Guice of Madera, Calif. and son Robert Allen Lenox (Cristal) of Miss.

She is also survived by grandchildren William Norling of San Francisco; Michael Norling Jr. of Lompoc; April McDonald (Zachary) of Boise, Idaho; John ​Norling of Longmont, Colo.; Derek Gran and Dustin Gran both of Madera, Calif.; Danielle Lenox, Wash.; Brandon Lenox of Miss.; Braden Palmer and Maureen Palmer of Lompoc.

Brother Jerry Sutton, sister-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Gina Sutton and several great grandchildren also survive her.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents Gale Emmet Sutton and Lois Bernice Sutton, brother Howard Walter Sutton and husband William Richard Hanna.

A private memorial celebration of life and reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 at 2 p.m.

Please call Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary for more information.

