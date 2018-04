Posted on February 10, 2014 | 3:34 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Marjorie Clough Davis, 95, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 7, 2014.

She was born Sept. 27, 1918.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Welch Ryce Haider's Goleta Chapel, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 14 at St. Raphael's Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels. Click here to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.