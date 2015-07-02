Marjorie George of Santa Maria, 1920-2015

Posted on July 2, 2015 | 10:39 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Marjorie O. Tonascia George passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, June 30, 2015, in Santa Maria.

She was born March 8, 1920, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., to Joseph and Sila Tonascia.

Marjorie attended school in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, as the family moved their dairy farm business. After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School, Marjorie worked for JC Penny in Santa Maria until she met and married the love of her life, Lawrence George, in 1949. They enjoyed a life filled with family and friends, dancing and traveling in their travel-trailer/motorhome.

Marjorie was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, the Space Bugs RV Club, the Valley Whirlers Square Dance Club, the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and the Santa Maria Pioneer Association.

Marjorie loved the ocean and was often at the beach collecting her shells and rocks. She also loved gardening, spending hours in her garden at her home in Orcutt, tending to her flowers, vegetables and fruit trees, and making her homemade soups, pickles, cookies and apple sauce. All were favorites with her family and will be remembered with love.

Majorie will be remembered as an honest, kind and loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Jane Joseph and Carolyn English; her grandchildren, Corey Joseph, Brian (Chrystal) Joseph, Travis, Brenee and Cody English; her five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Shailynn, Alyssa, Hannah and Hunter Joseph; her sister-in-law, Margery Tonascia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence George, in 2001; her daughter, Marilyn George, in 1980; her son-in-law, Mike English, in 2013; her sister, Nida Vega; her brother-in-law, Bob Vega; and her brothers, Edward Tonascia and Joseph Tonascia.

Our family extends a special thank you to Mydors Open Guest Home caregivers, especially Johnny, Crispina, Nora and Amy. We are so grateful for their loving care, kindness and compassion during these last few years and last weeks of our mother’s life.

A Christian service will be held at the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary on Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tina Jones of The Gate Vineyard Church officiating, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gate Vineyard Fellowship or favorite charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

