Marjorie Jane Ray, 1923-2016

Posted on November 20, 2016 | 12:44 p.m.

Source: The Ray Family

Marjorie Jane Ray went to heaven on Oct. 11, 2016, at the age of 93.

She was born Marjorie Jane Clelland in DeValls Bluff, Ark., on Jan. 20, 1923. Her family moved to the Central Coast when she was 2 years old. She met and married Billy Ray (d. 1996) while he was stationed with the Army Air Corps in her hometown of Santa Maria, CA, later moving to Goleta, CA, in 1959.

She was a devoted mother to her three sons: Mike (Charlene), Mark (Willa) and Tom (Maureen). She was also a favorite grandmother to her 10 grandchildren: Michael, Carolyn, Linnea, Heather, Stefan, Lukas, Daniel, Ernest, Osten and Jonas. She also had nine great-grandchildren at the time of her passing with one more on the way.

Marjorie loved bowling on her team sponsored by her son Mike’s Drum Shop at the Orchid Bowl. She loved her Phi Epsilon Phi Sorority days, her jobs as a telephone operator and at Bill Tomlin Men’s Shop, and her carefree youth growing up in Lompoc, CA.

Marjorie will be remembered most for her sense of humor and playful character. She loved crossword puzzles, cartoons and any upbeat T.V. show.

She was one of a kind, and knew how to get along with everyone. Greatly loved and fondly remembered.

We would like to thank the entire staff at the Buena Vista Care Center for ensuring that her final year of life there was safe, comfortable and enjoyable. A private burial was held with the family.

— The Ray Family.