Marjorie Luke Theatre Celebrating 10th Anniversary with The Fab Four Beatles Tribute Band

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary by throwing a rockin’ and rollin’ party following a concert by The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the historic, award-winning Luke Theatre.

Montecito Bank & Trust and Seymour Duncan are the generous Title Sponsors for the occasion. The event proceeds will benefit The Luke’s theater programs for the community.

The Board of Directors decided to mark the 10-year benchmark of the Luke Theatre with a bookend concert of The Fab Four, having produced a sold-out, hit concert by this ultimate Beatles tribute band shortly after the theater opened in 2003 following its $4 million renovation. The Fab Four was the first sold-out concert at The Luke, and to date, one of the most memorable and electrifying events in the first decade of The Luke since its renovation.

Luke founding board president Rod Lathim, who produced the first concert at The Luke, said, “Everyone’s lives have been touched and impacted by the music of the Beatles. To see them come to life, live onstage and impeccably re-created by The Fab Four is an unforgettable journey into musical history. We are very excited to have them back.”

Board president Gerrie Fausett commented, “In 2003, the entire audience of 800 plus was on their feet during most of the concert, going absolutely wild. It was like being in the Ed Sullivan Theatre when the Beatles hit America by storm. If you closed your eyes, you would swear you were listening to the Beatles. We had goose bumps!”

The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' songs, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. This incredible stage show includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day in the Life," "Twist and Shout," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Hey Jude."

The prestigious Hollywood Bowl asked The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute to open their box office season, not once but twice. The Fab Four has the distinct privilege of being the only Beatles tribute to perform on the same bill with Beatles producer Sir George Martin at the Bowl's 1999 opening night gala. In May 2001, The Fab Four delighted 8,000 screaming fans by recreating The Beatles 1964 and 1965 concerts, appearing on the same stage as John, Paul George and Ringo did 35 years earlier.

The courtyard adjacent to the Luke Theatre will be transformed into the "Yellow Submarine Soire" complete with a '60s vintage environment for a rockin’ catered party following the concert. LPBS events will provide colorful lighting, lanterns, curtained cabanas with chandeliers. Catering Connection will provide a delectable offering of sweet and savory food. All tickets include the concert and party.

Santa Barbara resident and renowned English musician Alan Parsons will introduce The Fab Four from the stage. Parsons (The Alan Parsons Project) was an engineer at Abby Road Studios, where he earned his first credit on the Beatles’ album Abbey Road. He also engineered Let It Be and Paul McCartney’s Wild Life.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is one of Santa Barbara’s busiest theaters — in use nearly 300 days a year by both Santa Barbara Junior High School and the community as a rental house. World-famous artists have graced The Luke stage, as well as a rich cross section of music, dance, theater, film and lecture events. Dubbed “The People’s Theatre” by Santa Barbara Magazine, The Luke has consistently offered the community an accessible, affordable venue with state-of-the-art technical equipment. The Luke was the first theater in Santa Barbara to create a Rent Subsidy Program, founded by the Dreier Family, to support area nonprofit groups with direct funding for rental costs.

The 800-seat Luke is a jewel in the crown of Santa Barbara's performing arts venues and is often noted for the architectural beauty of its Spanish Colonial Revival design. The theater was created with a landmark joint-use agreement with the Santa Barbara Unified School District and the nonprofit organization Santa Barbara Community Youth Performing Arts Center Inc.

Lead donor and SBJHS alum/Emmy and People’s Choice Award winner Anthony Edwards (NBC’s ER) earned the opportunity to name the theater upon completion of its renovation. He chose his SBJHS Theatre teacher Marjorie Luke, and in so doing, honored her and inspirational educators for their contribution to shaping the lives of young people.

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute introduced by Alan Parsons starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Reserved tickets for the concert and post party are on sale now at the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761, priced at $35 and $50. Click here for more information, and click here for tickets.

— Rod Lathim represents the Marjorie Luke Theatre.