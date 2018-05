Posted on January 13, 2015 | 4:41 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mark Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Barbara died Jan. 13, 2015.

He was born June 13, 1984.

There will be viewing Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola Street, in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola Street.

Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Sorrows.