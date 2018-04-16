Mark Anthony Perez of Santa Barbara, 1966-2017

Posted on March 29, 2017 | 7:05 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Mark Anthony Perez, also known as Pops, Big Mark, Uncle Mark/Nino, Big Poppa and Markie, was called home on Friday, March 24, 2017, after a lengthy and tenacious fight with cancer. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law, cousin, and friend to all who knew him. He was born on Oct. 17, 1966, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Teresa Chavez.

Pops was known for many things: being a coach/mentor, barbecuing his famous tri-tip, cracking jokes, his love for old school music, and his charismatic smile that was always contagious, just to name a few.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and his selflessness did not go unnoticed. He was the last of a dying breed this world rarely sees, and it would only take a moment for anyone who interacted with him to realize it.

Being a local man, Pops attended all of the local schools growing up: Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, Santa Barbara High School (Go Dons!), and he even got a degree from SBCC later on in his life.

Wherever he went, he was never shy to say hi to his family and friends and ask how they were doing. He was that rare friend who comes along once in a lifetime and who we all wish for.

He is survived by his wife Anna; children Jackie, Jocelyn (Mario) and Buster (Shaina); grandchildren Jaylee and Ellie; his mother Teresa; siblings Cindy (Dave) and Kenny (Silvia); in-laws Florence and Carl; sisters-in-law Linda and Anna; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, for the Rosary at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara, and at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, for the mass, also at Our Lady of Sorrows. Reception will follow at Manning Park Area 9.

Pops will be missed by all of the people he touched during his short time here, but the time we had with him will remain with us forever. We know you’re in a better place with your sister Andrea, compa Aron (Stan the Man), grandson Nathan and Gram Cracker.

We will see your heartwarming smile again. His legacy will live on through his family and friends.

— Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.