Mark ‘Busto’ Bustamante, formerly of Ventura County, 1969-2014

Posted on March 24, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

Source: Melissa Walker & Ron Lucas for the Bustamante Family

We note with great sadness the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark R. Bustamante, “Busto,” adored husband, son, father, friend and waterman, at his home in San Francisco on March 18, 2014.

Born on Sept. 8, 1969, he is survived by his beloved wife, Mia Nichetti-Bustamante, precious 2 year-old daughter Petra, loving parents Roy and Virginia Bustamante of Simi Valley, and sister Gina and brother-in-law Bradley Bourke of Texas, as well as extensive family ties across Southern California.

Mark possessed a deep love for people with a gift for including everyone through his actions and deeds.

He has previously lived in Ventura County and San Diego and was a world traveler, avid surfer and fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. In high school, he lettered in both football and baseball.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and long walks with his dog, Occy.

A graduate of San Diego State University, the Platt College of Design and California Western School of Law, Mark was a contracts manager at Securitas based in Westlake.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 28 at Saint Peter Claver Church, 2380 Stow St. in Simi Valley, followed by a reception and celebration of his life at noon at Walnut Grove Orchard, 3370 Sunset Valley Road in Moorpark.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the family by clicking here.

