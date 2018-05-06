Mark Clarence Mullenary, Jr., of Santa Barbara, 1928-2018

Posted on May 6, 2018 | 6:07 p.m.

Source: Mark Mullenary

Mark Clarence Mullenary, Jr. was the only child of Mark C. Mullenary, Sr. and Mabel (Haynes) Mullenary. Mark was born on June 12, 1928, and died on May 3, 2018.

Immediately after graduation from Santa Barbara High School he joined the United States Marine Corps. In 1947, Mark married his high school sweetheart Audrey Callis.

While in the Marines, he reached the rank of staff sergeant, and at the end of his tour was the brig warden at Alameda Air Station.

After he was honorably discharged, Mark operated the Shell gas station on Montecito Street for some time before he decided to become a commercial painter and was hired by the wonderful Becker family.

He worked for and ultimately became one of the partners of Don C. Becker Painting Contractor for the rest of his career. During that career he was the president of the Painting and Decorating Contractors Association for many years.

Mark was a life member of Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613. While a member, he enjoyed participating in the Drum and Bugle Corps and numerous cook crews.

Mark was also a member of the Rancheros Visitadores. He enjoyed working with his colleagues in the Mozos camp.

After his retirement, Mark enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his sons, and traveling with Audrey by land and by sea.

Mark is survived by his wife Audrey, of 71 years,;his sons Mark (Julie) and John (Noreen). He was predeceased by his son Don in 2003. He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

His family will miss his guidance and humor.

At Mark’s request, no public service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara Foundation.

— Mark Mullenary