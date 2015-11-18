Local Tech Innovator, Mark Cromack of Cogi, Speaks at San Francisco Communications Conference

Advice

Mark Cromack, founder and chief technology officer of Cogi, Inc., spoke at last week's Hypervoice Consortium conference Hypervoice: State of the Possible held in San Francisco Nov. 10, 2015.

Cromack discussed communications challenges currently facing humans and technology with the ultimate goal of achieving superhuman recall.

In addition to presenting Cogi's game-changing productivity, note taking and recording app, Cromack presented numerous challenges revolving around the constant need for humans to process, track and utilize information via the spoken word. He also lead a roundtable challenge discussion on this subject.

These challenges include capturing notes on exactly what someone said, capturing notes on thoughts that come up during the conversation, staying engaged and preventing distractions, all while not impacting each other mid-conversation through any disruption and doing this all in real-time conversation.

"Conversation is a complex activity. It's not simply people exchanging words," Cromack said. "It's vital that we anticipate the future of human communications and develop technology that will simplify the information overload that humans are experiencing. The tools that technology brings are making it possible to bridge the gaps created by our human deficits. This is the reason why Cogi's core value is tied to attaining superhuman recall."

As we hear conversation, particularly in business and learning environments, humans need to outsource their memory by taking notes to not only track the important pieces of information which are relevant to the conversation but also organize what's relevant to them personally, both in relation to and outside the context of the conversation.

The brain experiences tangential thoughts and processes what it hears into personal thoughts that expand on the subject matter. The act of writing or typing notes makes it difficult to stay engaged in the conversation and easy to miss important points, and simply recording the entire conversation is too labor intensive to wade through after the fact.

This Hypervoice conference featured groundbreaking research on the future of communications, innovative applications — including Cogi, Talko and Intellisis ​— and included other communications industry visionaries, including a keynote by Ray Ozzie, former chief software architect at Microsoft and founder of Talko.

The Hypervoice Consortium's mission is to research and advocate for communication technologies that benefit humankind.

Cogi was created to solve a problem everyone shares: how to keep track of the important points that flow from every conversation. It is an audio note-taking tool that allows users to become more active in their conversations and gives them a way to effortlessly recall those moments: the cogent ideas or Cogi.

The Cogi app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

— Sarah Savage is the marketing manager for Cogi.