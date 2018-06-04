Mark Dominguez Morehart, 67, of Goleta

Posted on April 4, 2018 | 2:24 p.m.

Source: Marcia Morehart

Mark Dominguez Morehart (Aug. 15, 1951-April 3, 2018) has walked on.

He fought an amazingly courageous battle against lung cancer, all alone, until the very end.

He fiercely kept his independence to the last precious days taking care of himself, his animals and gardens.

He so loved this life and lived a vibrant journey. His life is a wonderful tapestry of his deep passions and currents that he dove into.

As a child, the middle child, fifth of nine siblings, he always seemed to live with space around him, beautiful spaces.

He did a lot: Cub Scout, Altar Boy, Boy Scout, Eagle Scout, repeatedly Reserve Champion Jr. Hunter Jumper at Santa Barbara Horse Show, a Realtor, did extensive charitable work quietly, and always a steward of the land.

He swam pools and oceans.

He traveled countless times to South America, Easter Island, Hawaiian Islands and Tahiti.

His Roman Catholic faith wove into his daily life and practice. He was 3rd Order Franciscans and a common sight at several of his favorite churches.

He lived in beautiful open spaces, always, with a plethora of his best friends: horses, dogs, peacocks and donkeys.

In his very social youth, he was the life of the party with a mischievous contagious powerful laugh

He was proud of his family’s early California heritage, a lover of California history and a great orator of the facts.

He leaves behind his mother, who he loved dearly, and eight siblings and their extended families. He will be deeply missed.

His Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, in Friars Chapel, Old Mission Santa Barbara.

— Marcia Morehart