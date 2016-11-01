Mark Edward Hertig of Goleta, 1966-2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 | 8:09 a.m.

Source: Michelle Hertig

Mark “Mawk” Edward Hertig died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. He suffered a burst aneurysm earlier in the week.

Mark was born in San Jose in 1966. His family moved to Goleta in 1982.

He graduated from Dos Pueblos High (where his younger son, Jared, now goes to school).

In high school, Mark became great friends with his chosen brother, Matt Campbell. Together with other friends, they proceeded to get into trouble and have amazing teenage adventures. It was during this time that mild, shy Mark became the rebel known as “Mawk.”

Mark dreamed of working on large equipment from his youth. He made his dream a reality while working for various construction firms.

The best times came when he worked for Santa Barbara Backhoe. The company yard was a meeting place for many working men. These guys created a family of support and camaraderie as their businesses and families grew.

Mark went on to get his general contractor's’ license and started his own business, MEH Services.

Mark and Michelle were married in 2001 and had two sons. He loved his wife entirely, unconditionally and unswervingly. He was so proud of his boys that he could hardly stop bragging.

Mark loved outdoor activities like camping, hunting, fishing, hiking. He was a mischievous and loving man. He rarely had a harsh word about anyone, unless they were to hurt his family.

Mark is survived by his two sons, Zac and Jared; wife Michelle; sisters Stephanie Warren, Teresa Hertig, Deborah Hefnawi, Michelle Draper, Cheryl Wilkinson and Janet Miller; and his mother, Annette Hertig.

He was predeceased by his father Robert.

Mark is also survived by an immense circle of friends. His chosen family stretches throughout the construction community in the Tri-Counties.

Though we have lost Mark in this lifetime, the legend known as “Mawk” will continue. He will stay alive in the hearts of all of those people whose lives he touched.

Burial services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Goleta Cemetery.