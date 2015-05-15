Mark Johnson Joins Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara Branch as Loan Officer

Mark Johnson has joined the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage as a senior loan originator, according to Kelly Marsh, branch manager.

In this position, Johnson will assist clients in choosing the financing options that best suit their individual needs.

His areas of expertise include jumbo mortgage products and new residential housing projects.

Johnson has been in the mortgage business since 1999 and previously worked at HomeServices Lending in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Los Olivos as well as previously in Private Mortgage Banking at Wells Fargo, where he was trained in underwriting.

Broadview Mortgage Corp. has been in business since 1988. The Orange County-based, family-owned business provides residential loan programs to serve all of California. The Santa Barbara office is located at 1826 State St.

Johnson may be reached at 805.563.1100 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.