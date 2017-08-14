Mark Johnson Joins Cornerstone Home Lending

Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. has announced that Mark Johnson has joined the Cornerstone team in Santa Barbara as a loan officer.

A love of real estate and home renovation inspired Johnson to join the mortgage lending industry in 1999.

He worked in San Francisco doing loans for clients working in the high-tech industry seeking luxury homes, as well as helping entry-level buyers. Johnson also worked on construction lending for homes in the $4 million-$6 million budget range.

Throughout the years, Johnson has helped everyone from first-time buyers and move-up homeowners to new construction customers and investors.

He moved to Santa Barbara in 2010 and served as the in-house lender for Berkshire Hathaway California Properties for four years.

In 2014 and 2015, he served as the trusted lender at the Hideaway Bungalows in Goleta, a development of 101 homes. He now is the trusted lender for the Vineyard Village development of 155 condominiums under construction in Buellton.

Johnson personally manages the details of the loan transaction with weekly status checks.



Johnson previously worked for Bose Corp. in marketing and sales, which took him to Boston, San Francisco and Honolulu. He is a native of Washington and a graduate of the University of Denver, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.



Established in 1988 and headquartered in Houston, Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. is a national home lender with 29 years of industry experience. Cornerstone is licensed to lend in 40 states and has some 100 branch offices nationwide, including in Santa Barbara at 1828 State St.

Johnson works at Cornerstone’s Santa Barbara office with Kelly Marsh, Cornerstone’s vice president/California. Johnson can be reached at 563-1100 or by email at [email protected] Visit www.MarkJohnsonTeam.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.