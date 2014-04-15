Mark Levine Named New Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation Trustee

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Mark Levine as a new Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee.

Levine graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He went on to work as a securities analyst in the financial industry before heading to the floor of the Commodity Exchange trading silver and gold for 12 years.

After his retirement, Levine and his family moved to Santa Barbara.

In addition to serving as a Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee, Levine previously served on the board of Child Abuse Listening Meditation (CALM), LifeChronicles and the SBCC Foundation, and he was a founding member of the Center for Successful Aging, where he volunteered as a peer counselor and group facilitator.

He is currently a partner in Social Venture Partners, on the Advisory Board of the Key Class and serves on the investment committees of The Bower Foundation and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8821 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.