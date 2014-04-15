Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:26 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Mark Levine Named New Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation Trustee

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | April 15, 2014 | 12:38 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Mark Levine as a new Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee.

Mark Levine
Mark Levine

Levine graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He went on to work as a securities analyst in the financial industry before heading to the floor of the Commodity Exchange trading silver and gold for 12 years.

After his retirement, Levine and his family moved to Santa Barbara.

In addition to serving as a Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee, Levine previously served on the board of Child Abuse Listening Meditation (CALM), LifeChronicles and the SBCC Foundation, and he was a founding member of the Center for Successful Aging, where he volunteered as a peer counselor and group facilitator.

He is currently a partner in Social Venture Partners, on the Advisory Board of the Key Class and serves on the investment committees of The Bower Foundation and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8821 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 