Mark ‘Marky’ Meza, Jr., 1997-2018

Posted on November 13, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.

Source: Jennifer Goddard

Marky was taken from this world too soon in this tragedy as he would have turned 21 on Nov. 19, 2018. We are so lucky to have had Marky in our lives.

He had the biggest heart and deepest soul. Marky was a genuine light everywhere he went, and wanted nothing more than to make people happy and bring smiles to everyone around him.

He obtained so much joy and energy from being around people who loved him, just like we got from being in his presence. He would have gone to the end of the world for his family and friends.

He was generous to a fault, not only with his time, but with his empathy.

If Marky wasn’t senselessly taken from us, we would be turning to him now for comfort during this unbelievably difficult time.

Marky leaves behind many family and friends including his parents, two sisters Ari and Gemma and little brother, Jaylen.

Marky’s family and friends ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time, and they are so grateful to connect with all the people who knew and loved Marky as they grieve Marky’s loss.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Marky on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 11 a.m. at the Hilton (Fess Parker) Resort in Santa Barbara. A private burial for family will also be arranged.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Marky and his legacy by donating to the Mark "Marky" Meza, Jr. Foundation. Donations can be sent to Chase Bank, 1924 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, California, 93109.